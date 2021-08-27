A 54ac block of grassland is for sale near Moyne, Co Longford, by private treaty.

The farm is at Drumhaldry, which is about 1.6km from Arvagh town.

The holding lies just off the main Longford to Arvagh road on a local road.

It has frontage on to this public road.

At the other side, the land runs down to Guiniken Lake and is scenic.

Divisions

According to the auctioneer handling the sale Seamus McGahern, the land is laid out in good-sized divisions.

There is an old farmyard, with old sheds and a cattle crush.

Lake shore farm.

“This is a good opportunity for a farmer to expand their existing operation or for a new entrant to farming,” McGahern says.

“It also has great site potential - subject to planning - given it is overlooking Guiniken Lake and the surrounding countryside.”

The guide price for the property is €8,000/ac.