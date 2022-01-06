The house and yard containing old stone buildings are surrounded by mature trees.

Strong interest has been reported in a 55-acre residential farm located just off the Cork to Macroom road.

The lands are laid out in one block and are divided into a number of fields of various sizes by trees and hedgerows. Currently in grass, the property has been let for a number of years.

With a stronger environmental aspect to the upcoming CAP, the farm is in a good position. There is a good mix of excellent grazing ground, along with areas rich in biodiversity.

Parts of it could require drainage work to bring it into full agricultural production or, alternatively, it could be left and be used as an easy way to access environmental payments.

The two-story residence requires renovation.

The residence is a traditional two-storey farmhouse set in an area surrounded by mature trees. The interior of the building requires some renovation.

There are a number of outbuildings dotted around the area near the house. These include a storage shed and a number of older stone outhouses.

The land is very accessible and is likely to appeal as an outside block of grazing.

Located just to the north of Kilmurray, it is less than 2km from the village and the N22 road and you can be in the heart of Cork city within half an hour. Heading west, Macroom is 10km away.

The 55-acre residential holding is located minutes from the N22 road between Cork and Macroom.

It is available for sale as a whole or in a choice of two lots. Lot A consists of 23.5 acres, the residence and outbuildings. Lot B contains the balance of 31.5 acres. The property is guided at €750,000, putting it at just over €13,500/acre.

According to sale agent John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty, there has been strong interest displayed in this holding to date, with interested parties from both the agricultural and private spheres. It’s easy to see how it would appeal to both.

The sizeable block of ground in one holding would have brought it to farmers’ attention. The relative proximity to Cork city, house requiring work and the option of renovating old farm buildings in a wooded setting would hold an attraction to those looking to leave urban life behind. It’s currently under offer.