More than half of farmers surveyed at the recent Teagasc Moorepark open days intend to increase cow numbers over the next five years.

A poll of 394 farmers conducted by the Irish Farmers Journal showed that 55% of them intend to increase cow numbers by up to 20%, with 22% planning to increase cow numbers by more than 30%.

Dissatisfaction with Government performance in relation to agriculture is high, with 51% dissatisfied, 18% satisfied and 31% undecided.

Two-thirds of dairy farmers expect they will need to build additional slurry and soiled water storage as a result of proposed changes to the Nitrates Directive.

The vast majority, 80%, said they have enough slurry storage based on current rules and that they do not have to spread slurry during the closed period.

In the consultation document for the Nitrates Action Programme review, the Department of Agriculture said that 40% of dairy farmers inspected do not have enough slurry storage.

Farmers in Zone A currently need 16 weeks of storage, but the closed period for spreading is for 12 weeks, suggesting not all farmers with inadequate storage need to spread during the closed period.