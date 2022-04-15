Lot 1 is 32ac of grazing along with 16.3ac of forestry.

A 57.8ac holding of of agricultural and forestry land has come on the market outside Ferbane, Co Offaly.

The property is at Endrim and it’s being sold by GVM Tullamore. It will be sold by online auction on the LSL platform on Friday 6 May at 3pm.

The land for sale is 7.5km from Ferbane, 7.5km from Doon and 18km from Athlone. It is being offered for sale in two lots. The first block of land encompasses 32ac of grazing land and 16.3ac of planted forestry land with a guide price of €200,000.

The grazing land is described by the auctioneers as being of very good quality. The forestry land is located at the furthest point from the main road. The forestry was planted in 2006 with Norway Spruce but a portion of 8.92ac needed to be replanted with Alder in 2010.

The second block is 9.5ac of land located down a laneway. The guide price for this lot is €45,000 to €50,000.