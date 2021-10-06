A €5m Farm Safety Equipment scheme, which was held up from opening by technical difficulties earlier this year, is due to open for applications this week.

Eligible equipment in the scheme includes chemical storage cabinets, anti-backing gates and adaptive equipment to assist farmers with disabilities.

The scheme will allow farmers to offset 50% of the cost of the farm safety equipment in year one and 50% in year two, against their tax bill.

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon said any farmer with qualifying equipment purchased since 1 January this year will be eligible to apply to the scheme.