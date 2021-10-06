Between 2016 and 2020 there were 100 fatal incidents on farms.

A €5m farm safety equipment scheme, which was held up from opening by technical difficulties earlier this year, is to open to applications this week.

Eligible equipment in the scheme includes chemical storage cabinets, anti-backing gates and adaptive equipment to assist farmers with disabilities.

The scheme will allow farmers to offset 50% of the cost of the farm safety equipment in year one and 50% in year two, against their tax bill.

There will be a particular emphasis on supporting those who have suffered life-changing injuries as a result of incidents on farms.

I am absolutely determined that farmers who have suffered a life-changing injury are not left behind

A large proportion of all fatal workplace incidents (42%) occur in the agriculture, fishing and forestry sector. Between 2016 and 2020 there were 100 fatal incidents on farms.

Of these 46 involved a farm vehicle, seven involved machinery and 20 involved livestock. These three areas accounted for 73% of all fatal incidents on farms.

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon commented: “Having listened to those survivors and families impacted by farm incidents, I am absolutely determined that farmers who have suffered a life-changing injury are not left behind.”

“Any qualifying adaptions or equipment purchased since 1 January this year will be eligible to apply to the scheme,” he said.

Farmers may now apply to the scheme through the dedicated email address which is now operational acafarmsafetyequipment@agriculture.gov.ie