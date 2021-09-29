The renewables industry will help develop the green economy and create sustainable jobs. \ Philip Doyle

EDF Renewables has announced that its onshore development pipeline in Ireland has grown to almost 1GW, enough to power up to 600,000 homes.

The number of projects has expanded rapidly over the past few months and the company plans to have up to 500MW of onshore wind and solar projects operational by 2030.

This is in addition to its flagship Codling Wind Park project, a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Fred. Olsen Renewables off the coast of Wicklow, which will be one of Ireland’s largest offshore wind farms at up to 1.5GW.

A thriving renewables industry will help develop the green economy and create sustainable jobs

Speaking at the launch of the project Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan commented: “EDF Renewables is delivering a range of exciting projects, all of which support our goal of generating at least 70% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“It is developing significant solar and offshore wind projects, which will broaden our renewables capacity and ensure future security of electricity supply.

“A thriving renewables industry will help develop the green economy and create sustainable jobs. It will also mean better value for electricity consumers,” insisted Ryan.

Progress

CEO of EDF Renewables Matthieu Hue said Ireland has tremendous potential to be a world leader in renewable energy, and the company wants to help it get there.

“The construction of our first solar projects in Wexford and Kilkenny is well underway, and we’ve announced plans for a 100MW wind farm in Kilsallagh in Co Mayo,” said Hue.

“Work on Codling Wind Park is progressing well and we expect this to be operational in 2028.

“This will not only be one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade, but once complete it will also be one of the country’s largest offshore wind farms.

“Ireland’s tremendous potential for renewables generation must be fully leveraged to put Ireland firmly on the path of achieving its net zero commitment by 2050,” he added.

EDF Renewables have been active in the country since 2019, the Irish team has grown to 15 full-time employees and the team will now be based in Portview House in Dublin 4.