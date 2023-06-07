Both mobile and fixed penning for cattle and sheep are eligible for the higher grant rate under the FSCIS.

The TAMS Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) is now open for applications.

It will cover a range of investments to improve farm safety, with a grant rate of 60% given to all farmers, irrespective of age or agricultural qualification.

Mobile and fixed sheep and cattle penning, calving cameras, replacement of old and worn slats and the creation of external agitation points are among some of the items available at the higher grant rate.

The opening of the FSCIS follows on from the opening of the Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) last week, with just the Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) left to be opened for applications.

The Department of Agriculture has also confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that “the proposed closing date for tranche one, 16 June 2023, remains unchanged”.