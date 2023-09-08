Ireland last hosted the international sheepdog trials in 2014, taking place in Roscommon. / Brian Farrell

The international sheepdog trials 2023 are currently taking place at Threecastles, Blessington, Co Wicklow.

The three-day event will see 15 top-performing sheepdogs from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales battle it out for the title of international supreme champion.

The 60 dogs will be put through their paces on Friday and Saturday, with the top 15 dogs qualifying for the championship final on Sunday 10 September.

There are also a number of associated competitions taking place over the three days.

Brace contest

A brace competition, which involves two dogs working in harmony, will take place at lunchtime on days one and two. Each country will be represented by two brace teams, with eight teams competing in total.

A young handler competition will also take place on the final day, with one competitor selected to compete from each of the four competing countries.

Added attractions

The organisers of the event explain that there is a large array of exhibitors attending.

Dog enthusiasts will be well served by exhibitors specialising in dog nutrition, veterinary care, training equipment and general dog merchandise.

There will also be exhibits from the sheep industry, along with an extensive array of food stalls, artisan products and crafts.

The cost to attend is €20 for adults, €15 for seniors, students and children aged 13 to 17 years, while children 12 and under are free to attend.

Tickets can be booked at here with prices listed above including a €2 booking fee.

