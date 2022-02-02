Cootehill Livestock Mart in Cavan is set to host a farm machinery auction this Saturday, 5 February.
Kicking off at 12pm, there are 610 lots booked in, with this number expected to hit over 650 lots come Saturday.
The auction is set to take place in a hybrid format, with bidding permitted on-site and online via the LSL platform.
The lots on offer include a selection of tractors, farm machinery, jeeps, tools, plant and livestock equipment.
Some of the standout lots include a 2003 Deutz Agrotron 165, a fully restored Ford 4600, a restored Massey Ferguson 35x, a 1998 Massey Ferguson 3090 and a Ford 5610, described as making an ideal restoration project.
Commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €500, 7.5% for items sold from €501 up to €5,000 and at 5% for all items sold above €5,000, with commission capped at €1,000.
The mart said that it plans to host monthly machinery auctions going forward.
SHARING OPTIONS: