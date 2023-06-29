When developed, the solar farm will span across multiple townlands.

Plans for a 610ac solar farm in the Brannockstown area have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

The Delamain Solar Farm has raised concerns among the racing and breeding industry, as the proposed site lies near Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare.

When developed, the solar farm will cover span across the townlands of Brannockstown, Brownstown, Carnalway, Coghlanstown West, Corbally, Delamain, Dunnstown, Gaganstown, Greenhills, Harristown, Hillsborough, Moorhill and Rochestown in Kildare.

Westmeath

Plans for a solar farm and battery storage facility have been unveiled in Crookedwood, Westmeath. The proposed solar farm, spanning 215 acres, will be situated just outside the village of Crookedwood.

The project aims to obtain 10-year planning permission and will operate for 35-years.