It's a scenic area, with Slievenamon in the background.

An historic 65ac holding is for sale at Milestown, near Cloneen, Co Tipperary.

The property includes a period farmhouse - which has been partially restored - with a very large, striking limestone courtyard attached.

Also on the farm are the remains of the old Milestown Mills which dates back to the 1800s.

The farm is being sold by Brian Gleeson Property by private treaty and the asking price is €800,000.

There's a modern storage shed beside the house.

The farm is located 1km from Cloneen where there are national school, GAA club, pub and post office. The house and yard are at the roadside.

It’s a very scenic location with lovely views of Slievenamon. Fethard is 8km and Clonmel 16km away.

The farmhouse has been partially restored.

The land is generally in good quality and in permanent pasture. Approximately 2,000m of new stock fencing was erected in recent years to Department of Agriculture specifications.

The house and courtyard, with its 80ft loft, were built in 1849. One standout feature are the cut limestone arches surrounding two coach house doorways.

The courtyard building at the side of the house is lofted, made with fine cut limestone and it's large.

The house is partially restored with a new roof, new electrical rewiring, new plumbing and new flooring on the ground floor, all completed in recent times.

There are two of these arched doorways in the courtyard.

It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen, sitting room, dining room and drawing room. It is spacious at 240 square meters (2,570 square feet) in area.

Milestown Mills was built around 1800 and milled cereals into flour and similar products. It was the industrial hub of its day.

The corn mill was built in 1800 and operated for over 150 years.

The mill building closed in 1956 and is still standing with original machinery still lying in place.