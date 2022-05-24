Some 66% of farmers who took part in an Irish Farmers Journal survey have said they have not completed a cashflow budget to reflect higher costs this year.

A total of 72% of sheep farmers said they have not completed one, while just 38% of dairy farmers and 33% of beef farmers have a cashflow budget completed.

Farmers were also asked if they had to avail of a loan to fund extra costs faced in 2022, with 19% of farmers stating that they have had to take out a loan.

Some 22% of sheep farmers had to apply for loans, with 19% of dairy farmers and 18% of beef farmers taking out a loan.

Fodder budget

The survey also found that just 36% of farmers have completed a fodder budget for next winter. Some 34% of both beef and sheep farmers said that they have completed a fodder budget, while 39% have a fodder budget in place.