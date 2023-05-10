The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that as of Wednesday 10 May, there were 69,295 applications submitted under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS). There are in the region of 53,000 more applications to be submitted before the deadline of 23.59pm on 29 May 2023. The number of applications submitted to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme was recorded at 10,975 as of Wednesday morning. Farmers need to be mindful that the closing date for applications is a week earlier at 23.59pm on Monday 22 May.

New peatlands initiative

Ireland and other EU member states are to develop a European peatlands initiative which will come into effect in 2024.

Peatlands were to the fore in Dublin on Monday 8 May as the Government hosted an event attended by several European countries, which discussed the development of the initiative.

The aim of the event was to strengthen existing ties between countries whose joint aims are to create momentum for peatlands restoration, conservation and sustainable management.

The meeting was attended by the German federal ministry for the environment, nature conservation, nuclear safety and consumer protection; the Netherlands ministry of agriculture, the Nature and Food Quality and the UNEP Global Peatlands Initiative.

Ireland was represented by Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett and Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan.

Trading of entitlements

The Department of Agriculture released a circular to advisers this week in response to a high level of queries regarding the transfer of entitlements to non-farming clients. The queries relate to non-farming clients who have purchased entitlements and who wish to get them transferred before leasing on to a third party.

The Department states that this is not possible and that BISS entitlements may only be transferred to an active farmer in the same member state (exceptions with inheritance transfers) and said it “appreciates that this will not be welcome news to the purchaser but [they] have no discretion in this matter”. Entitlements may not be transferred more than once in a scheme year, unless by way of inheritance or anticipated inheritance.

Winter bird food extension

The deadline of 15 May for planting winter bird food crops in the Agri-Climate Rural environment Scheme (ACRES) has been extended until 31 May due to adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, farmers are still waiting to receive copies of their ACRES plans.