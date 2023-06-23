Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with Peadar McGee of the Cornacrieve Mushrooms-Northway producer organisation.

Two new mushroom sector schemes have been launched with a combined budget of €5m drawn entirely from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund.

Grant aid of up to 40% will be provided through the schemes to speed up investment in the sector.

This has been heavily impacted by Brexit.

Eligible investments

Investments eligible for aid include renewable energy options for mushroom farms, packhouses and processors, as well as automated machinery to increase the efficiency of farms and packers.

So too is the infrastructure needed to make mushroom-based “meat free foods and powders”.

Around 80-85% of Irish mushrooms are exported to the UK, leaving the sector highly exposed to any adverse trade impacts resulting from Brexit.

The short shelf life of mushrooms and tight margin largely rule out the viability of exporting to continental Europe, the Department has said.

To apply before the closing date of Friday 28 July 2023, click here.

Sector worth €103

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the funds will improve the efficiency of the mushroom sector.

“The mushroom sector provides a valuable contribution to the Irish economy with a farmgate value of approximately €130 million in 2022,” the minster commented.

“I am delighted to announce these two schemes with a budget of €5 million, which will support growers, packhouses and compost yards in developing efficiencies lost as a result of Brexit.”

BAR for Bord Bia

Just over €1m in funds had been granted to Bord Bia to promote Irish mushrooms in the UK, this money was drawn down from the BAR fund.

“I am also delighted to announce that a total of €1.01million has been awarded to Bord Bia for the promotion of mushrooms in 2023 in the UK,” Minister Hackett commented.

“This much needed investment in promotion will ensure that Irish mushrooms continue to be in UK shopping baskets and on UK plates. Irish mushrooms are a sustainable, nutritious and filling way to feed any family,” she added.