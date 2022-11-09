Mark and Eoin McGovern with judge Michael Hargroves, pictured with the senior champion Crossane4 Supreme, which sold for €7,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society held its annual bull show and sale in Tullamore on Saturday 5 November, with 123 bulls catalogued. With a number of bulls double-entered for the Christmas cracker show and sale and a number of home sales, just 70 bulls were presented for sale on the day.

Fifty of the 70 bulls sold through the ring, leaving a clearance rate of 71%, up from 68% at the corresponding sale in 2021. The average sale price came in at €4,055, up €248/head on the November 2021 sale.

There was a two-way tie for top price, with two bulls securing €7,000. The first of this duo was judge Michael Hargroves’ pick for senior champion, Crossane4 Supreme. Supreme is a March 2021-born bull sired by the famous Doonally New (CF52), bred from a Thrunton Bonjovi dam from the herd of Eoin McGovern, Co Leitrim.

He has a five-star terminal index of €153, coupled with a calving figure of 8.9%. He also carried one copy of the Q2014X myostatin gene and one copy of the F94L myostatin gene.

John and Therese Bambrick and purchaser Thomas Nichols pictured with first prize winner Baurnafea Stephen, which sold for €7,000. \Shanon Kinahan.

Also selling for €7,000 was first prize winner Baurnafea Stephen for John Bambrick, Co Kilkenny. Stephen is a May 2021-born bull sired by a homebred I Love You son, Baurnafea Nelson, out of a Loulou daughter, Baurnafea Noreen.

He has a five-star terminal index of €159, coupled with a calving figure of 5.2%. He also carried one copy of the Q204X myostatin gene. The Bambrick family also sold Baurnafea Scott, another Baurnafea Nelson son out of a Loulou dam, for €5,000.

First prize winner Boltonview Sylvester secured the next highest price of €6,200 for John Fleury, Co Offaly. Sylvester is a May 2021-born bull sired by Coolategal 007 out of a Bivouac dam. He has a five-star terminal index of €138, along with a calving figure of 7%.

Patrick Kiernan with Gallaway Scotty, which sold for €5,600. \Shanon Kinahan.

A trio of bulls at the sale sold for a figure of €5,600. The first bull to secure this figure was second prize winner Gallaway Scotty for Michael Kiernan, Co Leitrim. Scotty is a May 2021-born bull sired by Lapon out of a Blelack Digger dam and boasted one of the highest replacement indexes on the day at €123, along with a five-star terminal index of €142.

James Foudy and judge Michael Hargroves photographed with the junior champion, Abbeymore Setanta, which sold for €5,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Kiernans didn’t stop there – they also sold Gallaway Standout, a May 2021-born son of CF52 going back to a Pirate cow. He hit the hammer at €5,100, capping a good day’s trading for the Carrigallen breeders.

Also selling for €5,600 was third prize winner Caltun Seamie, a June 2021-born Fiston-sired bull from a Pirate cow from Maria Calvey, Co Mayo.

The third bull to secure this price was junior champion Abbeymore Setanta from the herd of James Foudy, Inagh, Co Clare.

Setanta is an August 2021-born bull sired by Fiston from a Cottage Devon dam, boasting a page full of five-star ratings.

Martin Ryan and judge Michael Hargroves, pictured with Goldstar Sambuca ET, which sold for €4,400. \ Shanon Kinahan

Rooskeynamona Samuel for Gerard A Mulligan, Co Leitrim, was the first of two bulls to reach €5,400 in the sale. This March 2021-born bull is sired by Knockmoyle 10 Loki ET and out of a Major dam.

The second bull to be knocked down at €5,400 was Clenagh2 Shadow for Barry Quinn, Co Clare. This June 2020-born bull was sired by Lisnagree Elite (LGL) and is out of a Pirate cow.

Mike and Michael Kavanagh and judge Michael Hargroves with reserve senior champion, Brownshill 14 Samson ET, which sold for €4,800. \ Shanon Kinahan

Donegal breeder Pat McClean came home with €5,000 for his April 2021-born bull Roughan Shane 2. This Roughan Ouraise-sired bull goes back to a Roughan Echo 2 dam.

Clare breeder Michael Greene sold his May 2021-born bull Feakle Seamus for €4,800. He is sired by Derryolam Matt going back to a Prime Roberto cow. Carlow man Michael Kavanagh also went home with €4,800 for his April 2021-born son of Barnsford Ferny going back to a Nelson-bred dam

The next Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of 115 elite heifers will take place in GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday 12 November.