The IFA has released its milk price analysis for 2021. / Brian Farrell

The 2021 milk cheques for farmers supplying the highest- and lowest-paying milk processors with 500,000l differed by €7,386, before any bonuses or contract price changes are included, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

The IFA's claim comes after it published its analysis of the milk prices paid to farmers by 12 milk processors in 2021.

Improvements in milk constituents have masked stagnant milk prices over the past three decades, IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said after publication of the analysis.

Constituents

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality it’s the milk quality that has improved,” said Arthur.

“This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years," according to the dairy chair.

Arthur commented that the results will allow farmers to better compare co-operative pricing regimes and that further such analyses are planned by the IFA for dairy sector price comparisons.

Analysis

“We believe the analysis will provide more price transparency and we will continue to publish it on an annual basis,” he added.

The IFA's analysis was based on an 89-cow farmer supplying 500,000l per year, with average fat and protein percentages.

Senior dairy policy executive Aine O’Connell said the prices in the analysis were based off farmer-supplied milk statements for last year.

To see the full rankings and see where your co-op stands, click here.