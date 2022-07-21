If you are currently part of the GLAS actions LIPP (Low Input Permanent Grassland) or THM (Traditional Hay Meadow), you need to assess your fields now to see how they will score in ACRES.

ACRES (Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme), differs massively in comparison to previous agri-environmental schemes. Instead of action-based payments, there are now results-based payments, which is the proposal for species rich flowery grassland and for upland areas. To help farmers, advisors are currently delivering one-day courses under the Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS).

Farmers need to assess the type of grassland they have. For example, grass fields that are flower rich will be suited to Low Input Grassland or LIG, with the payment rate based on how the field scores. The maximum payment is up to €450/ha. There is also a bonus of €50/ha for late-mown meadows.

Grassy fields with little to no ryegrass and no flowers will be more suitable for action-based extensive grassland, which has a proposed payment of €200/ha

Assessment for LIG

When assessing a field for LIG (Low Input Grassland), farmers need to monitor the number of indicator flowering plant species. However, not all flowers are relevant, such as chickweed or dandelion. Numbers greater than 16 will give a result of 20, which is the highest score available. Where the level of cover of these flowers are dominant (greater than 50% of the field), a maximum score of 25 is given. However, if they are less than 5% of the field, no marks are given.

Vegetation cover is also assessed. The criteria for a full 20 marks awarded for good vegetation structure is as follows:

Greater than 50% of the field with a variety of taller and shorter sward heights will be awarded a good vegetation structure and receive the maximum 20 marks.

In addition to this, both undergrazing and overgrazing will be penalised. An overgrazed field is when the sward is short throughout the whole field, and where 75% of the sward is very short with little flowering plants.

Things to remember:

Farmers hoping to partake in the scheme must also be aware that:

Undergrazing will leave you with leaf litter and rank vegetation across the field.

Agriculturally favoured plants such as ryegrass, nettles and docks will decrease the field score in LIG, thus resulting in negative marking.

The undertaking of any activities that result in the damage of vegetation or soil such as burning or quarrying will also be penalised.

Farmers will also be penalised where there is evidence of damage to watercourses.

Farmers with Priority Environmental Assets, such as Natura areas or commonage, will get priority access to ACRES in Tier 1.

