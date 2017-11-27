€7.4m extra for rural access roads

The scheme covers up to 90% of repairs to non-public roads. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced a budget extension for this year's Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which funds works on country lanes and farm access roads.

The additional €7.4m in funding comes on top of €10m announced for the scheme at the National Ploughing Championship in September.

Following August’s devastating flooding in Co Donegal, the county will receive €2.5m of the new funds. Other allocations range from €70,443 in Co Longford to €548,270 in Co Mayo.

“These roads give access to homes, farmyards, agricultural land and business premises and are often heavily used, but because they fall outside of direct local authority control, many need upgrading,” Minister Ring said.

“It’s only right and fair that some of the motor tax, excise duty on fuel and local property tax paid by people in rural areas is invested in the repair of shared laneways that connect their homes, farms and businesses to the public road network.”

The LIS funds 90% of works on non-public roads with up to five residents, and 85% on those with six residents or more. Local residents are asked to pay the balance or local authorities for roads leading to amenities.

Minister Ring previously told the Dáil that the initial allocation for the scheme was oversubscribed within weeks.

