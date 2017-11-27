Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
€7.4m extra for rural access roads
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

€7.4m extra for rural access roads

By on
Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced a budget extension for this year's Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which funds works on country lanes and farm access roads.
Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced a budget extension for this year's Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which funds works on country lanes and farm access roads.

The additional €7.4m in funding comes on top of €10m announced for the scheme at the National Ploughing Championship in September.

Following August’s devastating flooding in Co Donegal, the county will receive €2.5m of the new funds. Other allocations range from €70,443 in Co Longford to €548,270 in Co Mayo.

“These roads give access to homes, farmyards, agricultural land and business premises and are often heavily used, but because they fall outside of direct local authority control, many need upgrading,” Minister Ring said.

“It’s only right and fair that some of the motor tax, excise duty on fuel and local property tax paid by people in rural areas is invested in the repair of shared laneways that connect their homes, farms and businesses to the public road network.”

The LIS funds 90% of works on non-public roads with up to five residents, and 85% on those with six residents or more. Local residents are asked to pay the balance or local authorities for roads leading to amenities.

Minister Ring previously told the Dáil that the initial allocation for the scheme was oversubscribed within weeks.

Read more

€324m investment in regional and local roads

Legal responsibilities of having cattle on a road

More in News
Farming's climate challenge getting bigger
News
Farming's climate challenge getting bigger
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Member
More Christmas tax bills for Kerry Co-op members
News
More Christmas tax bills for Kerry Co-op members
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
‘Showing photos of Ireland as green and natural isn’t good enough anymore’
News
‘Showing photos of Ireland as green and natural isn’t good enough anymore’
By Amy Forde on 27 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Ringer helper wanted
Dealer
Ringer helper wanted
By The Dealer on 09 November 2017
Member
IFA news and activities this week
Community
IFA news and activities this week
By Contributor on 14 September 2017
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad

Place ad