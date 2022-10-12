Payments are also continuing on a weekly basis under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), with €3.2m paid to 1,401 more farmers last week.

Payments under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will commence from Monday 17 October to applicants cleared for payment. Approval has again been granted by the EU Commission to increase the rate of advance payment from the standard level of 50% to the higher rate of 70%.

The remaining 30% of the payment will issue from the start of December. The level of advance payment has averaged at €750m paid to between 114,500 and 118,000 farmers in the last three years and a similar level of payment is expected for 2022.

Meanwhile, payment runs continue weekly for applicants cleared for payment under the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC).

There was €3.2m paid to 1,401 farmers (average of €2,285) last week, bringing the total payment to €188.4m paid to 87,767 farmers. Payments in 2021 exceeded 99,000 farmers, meaning there is in the region of 12,000 farmers still waiting on payment.

The main issue holding up payments is an inadequate stocking rate.

Farmers awaiting payment who feel they have satisfied the stocking rate requirement of 0.15LU/ha over the 12 month calendar year, along with a minimum stocking rate of 0.15LU/ha over a seven month consecutive retention period, can contact the Department on anc@agriculture.gov.ie or 057-867 4422.

Scheme payments

The Department of Agriculture has previously sent correspondence to farmers outlining scheme payment dates for 2022. Advance payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme and the Organic Farming Scheme will also take place in October.

Advance payments under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme, the Straw Incorporation Measure, Tillage Incentive Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme and balancing payments under BPS and ANC will take place in December.

No timeline has been given for exceptional aid measures such as the Fodder Support Scheme, other than that payments will issue in the coming months.

Farmers can check their payments through the Department’s online agfood.ie facility via the ‘Financial Self Services’ tab.

Farmers registered for the Department’s text messaging service will receive notification when a payment has been made and can then check online to see the amount paid.