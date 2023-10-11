Farmers importing slurry will soon be able to avail of 70% grant aid for slurry storage facilities under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III).

Changes to TAMS announced in the budget will allow tillage farmers and those stocked under maximum stocking rates to avail of 70% grant aid, where it had been 40% previously or 60% for young or female farmers.

Grant aid will only be paid out where those applying have enough slurry storage capacity to meet their own regulatory requirements and where a slurry importing contract is in place.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the change can bring about more efficient nutrient usage and decrease the need for chemical fertiliser on farms which receive slurry.

The minister maintained that exporting slurry will be the “preferred option for many farmers” affected by the nitrates derogation cut, in areas where a farmer willing to import slurry can be found.

A standalone investment ceiling will apply to slurry storage investments, leaving those applying for multiple investments under TAMS in a better position to increase tank capacity while applying for other items.

On slurry storage, Minister McConalogue also stated that the two-year accelerated capital allowance for slurry storage investments will roll over into 2024.

The planned changes to TAMS will need European Commission approval before they come into play.