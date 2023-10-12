Welcoming the decision to introduce a separate investment ceiling for slurry storage under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to extend the 70% grant proposal to all farmers.

McCormack said that such a decision would send a clear signal from the Government that not alone do they understand the pressures on farmers, but that they were willing to support family farms as they face into generational pressures through relentless regulation and still-high input costs.

“The latest data shows that farmers are embracing the water quality challenge among other environmental challenges - and with much more energy and to greater effect than some state agencies - but they do need financial support and funding.

Ongoing challenges

"Even if farmers didn’t have to deal with the ongoing challenges posed by the drastic downturn in milk prices and suspiciously high input costs, the kind of construction costs around the levels of slurry storage that the Government is now mandating would mean that financial help would have to be forthcoming," he said.

The Government, he added, obviously recognises that - as the decision of the Minister to implement a 70% grant rate for farmers importing slurry under a contract shows - but that measure will only help a relatively small number of people.

Farmers are absolutely ready to engage in environmental improvement measures

"A glance at the map will tell you that generally the dairy districts where farmers are most likely to be looking at this option of exporting of slurry could be very considerable distances from the tillage farmers availing of the 70% grant rate.

“The Minister and his officials can see that through programmes such as SDAS, ASSAP, ACRES and co-op sustainability programmes, farmers are absolutely ready to engage in environmental improvement measures," he said.

McCormack called on the Minister to stop "fiddling around the edges of the slurry storage issue" and just extend the 70% grant to family farms, whether dairy, beef or sheep so that they can further improve their sustainability credentials.

"In reality, the Minister’s current proposal is likely to favour larger-scale farmers rather than family farmers and if the Minister wants to support family-based farms – as both he and his Government colleagues keep assuring us is the case - then the obvious step is to extend the 70% grant rate proposal to all farmers and gain that important environmental dividend,” concluded McCormack.