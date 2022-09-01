A man in his 70s has died on a farm in Inch, Cappawhite, Co Tipperary.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday evening 31 August.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm in Inch, Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, at approximately 6.40pm yesterday, 31st of August 2022," gardaí said in a statement.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified of the incident.

It is the third farm fatality in eight days, following the death of a man in his 70s in Co Offaly last week and a man in his 60s in Wexford on Wednesday.