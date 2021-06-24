71ac at Mullaghanny and Gortnesk, Raphoe, Co Donegal. \ Mark McConnel Auctioneers

A 71ac block of land has come on the market in Co Donegal.

The farm is at Mullaghanny and Gortnesk, which is out the Lifford direction from Raphoe.

It’s being offered for sale by private treaty by Stranorlar-based Mark McConnell Auctioneers.

The guide price is €710,000, equal to €10,000/ac.

It’s a central location, conveniently close to Letterkenny and Derry. Its closeness to Raphoe Mart is an advantage.

Field division

The holding is divided into 10 main fields. A roadway goes through the middle of the holding, giving good access to the fields.

Auctioneer Mark McConnell describes this as good grazing land. It is currently used for grazing cattle and sheep.

Also on the holding are a three-bay slatted shed and two silage pits. The shed would have been constructed in the 1980s, but is fully usable.

Mains water is laid on to the farm and there are troughs across the fields.

The holding is for sale in one lot. The auctioneers have invited offers to be submitted in writing for the holding and have set a closing date of 31 July 2021.

“We have had a good few enquiries,” Mark McConnell said. “It’s good agricultural land. Not that many farms of this size come up for sale in this area.”