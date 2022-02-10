All in grass, the 73 acres is in one convenient block.

A 73-acre non-residential farm in Co Offaly is currently available for sale by private treaty.

The offering at Clonony, Cloghan, is listed with Kearney Auctioneers, Athlone.

At the western end of the Faithful County, the land is all in one block and currently in grass.

There is 280m of road frontage along the R357 and the land stretches westwards from the road.

While there are cattle handling facilities situated close to the roadside, there are no other structures on the land.

Mature trees

The boundary for this property is almost entirely made up of mature trees and hedgerows. On the northern side, there is over 1km of river frontage, as the River Brosna closes in on its final destination, draining into the Shannon.

Set within a wide agricultural catchment, this farm could make a very useful outfarm or standalone grazing block.

Athlone, Ballinasloe, Roscrea and Tullamore are all within half an hour’s drive from this holding.

It is also very close to the villages of Cloghan and Shannon Harbour.

Auctioneer Francis Kearney described it as being suitable for all types of farming and was guiding the property at €720,000, which puts it a little short of €10,000/acre.