An advance rate of 70% is being paid put to eligible applicants. / Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture has begun issuing advance payments to eligible applicants to the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and greening.

Some 114,200 farmers can expect to receive advance funds over the coming weeks and the advances are to be paid at a rate of 70%, which is higher than previous years.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the funds were being issued at the earliest possible opportunity and that payments will become visible in farmers’ bank accounts within days.

“I am delighted to confirm that advance payments under the BPS, worth €734m to 114,200 farmers, have commenced today," Minister McConalogue announced.

“These payments are crucial for family farm incomes and are a vital support for farmers, as well as the rural economy.

“Today is the first working day that advance payments can be paid, which demonstrates the Department’s commitment to issue scheme payments as quickly as possible.”

Queries

The Department’s direct payment helpline will operate on extended opening hours until Friday 21 October. Farmers can call 057-867 4422 until 8.30pm this week, while online queries can be submitted here.

"Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, the Department wrote to all farmers in September outlining the payment schedule over the coming months," the Minister added.

"I am committed to ensuring that these scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.”

Scheme criteria

Officials will process any outstanding payments as details become available.

“The BPS advance payment is commencing today at a rate of 70%, which is an increase on the 50% normally allowed under regulation.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.”

Funding began issuing for the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme in September and some applications for payment are still undergoing processing in the Department.

