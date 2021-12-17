The 73ac parcel is at Aghowle, near the Wicklow-Carlow border.

Quinn Property has sold a 73ac farm near Coolkenna in south Wicklow.

The farm had been due to go for auction earlier this year, but the auction was cancelled.

In recent weeks, the owners put the farm on the market again, this time by private treaty.

The farm has now been sold to a local drystock farmer. The sale price was not disclosed, but is believed to be in excess of the guide price of €770,000.

The farm at Aghowle is in a mix of tillage and grass. The holding also has 33ac of hill grazing rights on nearby land.