The farm sector has secured 75% fewer work permits so far this year than it did in 2022.

The number of employment permits issued for the agriculture sector so far in 2023 continues to trend far below 2022 levels.

According to figures up until the end of July, just 1,101 permits for the sector have been issued in 2023, down 75% on the 4,347 issued over the same period last year.

With fewer permits granted for each of the months January to July, when compared with the same months in 2022, the trend does not appear to be reversing.

In July, there were just 62 permits granted, compared with 217 in the same month in 2022, a decrease of 71%.

Companies

Dawn Farm Foods was granted just one employment permit in July, to add to two such permits it received in June.

Dawn Meats received no employment permits in July, despite having received 72 across the months of March and April this year. Several Kepak companies also received no permits in July.

Kerry Group Services International was granted two employment permits in July, while Kerry Group Services was granted one.

Ornua Co-op was granted two permits in July, with nine granted so far this year.

Nationalities

India, Brazil, China and Pakistan are the countries to which the highest number of Irish work permits were issued in 2023, so far.

Read more