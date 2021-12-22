The number of flocks registering for the Scrapie Qualifying Scheme (SQS) continues to climb before the end of year deadline.

Sheep farmers have until 31 December to register with the SQS to continue to be able to export sheep from Britain to NI.

By Monday of this week, a total of 75 flocks had registered for the SQS.

Under the NI Protocol, sheep are not allowed to enter NI without being certified scrapie-free.

Fast-track

The new SQS means that farmers can fast-track accreditation. It normally takes between three and seven years to get scrapie-free status in a flock.

According to Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), which runs the scheme, nearly half of all applications have come from Blackface flocks.