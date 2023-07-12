Barne Estate in Co Tipperary has been described as first-class, fertile and versatile tillage land.

A 750ac tillage farm with chateau-style mansion outside Clonmel in Co Tipperary has hit the market with a guide price of €13.5m.

Barne Estate, which has been owned by the Moore family since the 17th century, is for sale by private treaty in its entirety or four separate lots.

Barne is the latest in a number of large farms to come on to the market, including the 535ac Kilree Estate in Co Kilkenny and the 564ac Brownstown Farm in Co Meath.

Local speculation

Regarded as top-class Golden Vale land and currently mainly in tillage, local speculation is that Coolmore could add Barne Estate to its already considerable land portfolio.

Lot 1.