A 75ac residential farm with a farmyard is on the market in Tipperary. The holding is at Tullamaine, Fethard, and is being sold by PF Quirke & Co with a guide price of €1.1m.

This is an area with very good land. The land for sale is all in grass and laid out in 10 main fields.

A central roadway provides year-round access for stock and machinery to all fields.

Part of the lands surrounding the house are elevated, while the remainder is level and the land is in a good state of fertility.

The farmyard has a four-bay lean-to, a two-bay hayshed, a two-bay hayshed with double lean-to to the rear, a cow byre and a number of storage sheds. The sheds are in good working condition.

The bungalow residence has sitting room, living room, a kitchenette and four bedrooms. It has double-glazed windows and oil-fired central heating.

“Residential farms in this area do not come to the market very often,” auctioneer Pat Quirke said. “We expect good interest in this holding.”

In pictures

The entrance to the farmhouse and farmyard.

The land is good quality.

A farm road provides access through the farm.

Some of the land is elevated.

The 75ac is in one block.

Round roofed hayshed with double lean-to.