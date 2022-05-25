The Office of the Ombudsman received 77 complaints about the Department of Agriculture in 2021, its annual report revealed on Wednesday.

The Department of Agriculture is the fourth most complained about department to the Ombudsman.

Government departments represent 27% of all complaints to the Ombudsman.

The Department of Social protection sits in first place with 579 complaints in 2021.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Office of the Revenue Commissioners received 103 and 83 respectively.

Complaints

Overall in 2021, there was 1,066 complaints about Government Departments and Offices. This represents a 12% decrease on 2020, the report said.

In 2020, the Department of Agriculture received 163 complaints so this means in 2021 there was almost 50% less complaints made.

The report shows the case of a man, referred to as Jim, who received €1,000 from the Department of Agriculture after he complained about the Fallen Animal Subsidy Scheme.

Jim complained to the Ombudsman that his animal collection business was unfairly impacted by a new condition in the scheme that limited the distance that material could be carried to 125km from the business.

According to the report, Jim was aware of a cheaper renderer but it was located just outside the 125km limit.

An exemption from the 125km limit was available where animal collectors did not have access to the services of more than one renderer within the distance.

While Jim had difficulty obtaining two competitive quotes from providers within the limit, the Department of Agriculture had not granted him an exemption.

The ombudsman said his business was "unfairly restricted by travel limit".

Following a request from the Ombudsman, the Department reviewed Jim’s request and granted him an exemption from the 125km limit along with €1,000 in acknowledgement of the time and trouble it had taken to resolve his complaint.