Legislative changes now require Teagasc to publish its gender pay gap information. \ Philip Doyle

Some 77% of Teagasc’s top earners are men, according to the authority’s 2022 gender pay gap report.

Overall, as of June last year, women in Teagasc were paid an average of 12% less than their male colleagues, when average hourly wage rates were compared. This figure is down from 14% in 2017.

The report, which maps the seniority and pay of Teagasc’s male and female employees, shows women in the organisation receive an average hourly pay of €29.96, while men receive €33.95.

Some 20% of those in Teagasc senior research positions are female. \ Claire Nash

Teagasc was required to publish the information as part of the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 and its subsequent regulations, which came into operation on 31 May 2022.

Senior positions

While over three-quarters of those in top-paying positions in Teagasc are men, there are now 9.8% more women in such roles when compared with 2017.

In 2017, only 10% of those in Teagasc senior research positions were female. However, this has now grown to 20%, or an increase of 10.5% overall.

Similarly, the number of females in senior advisory positions has grown from 9% to 20% over the same time period, a jump of 10.8%.

Some 33% of Teagasc technical staff are female. \ Philip Doyle

The number of females in senior administrative positions also grew from 20% to 29% over the five years, an increase of 8.8%.

As of January 2022, 33% of Teagasc technical staff were female, up from 27% in 2017.

The vast majority of non-senior administrative roles in Teagasc continue to be filled by females at 90% in 2022. However, this is down from 96% in 2017.

Pay

To determine its average gender pay gap, Teagasc divided its entire workforce into four quarters, with the first being the bottom 25% of its lowest earners and the fourth being the top 25% of its highest earners.

Some 36% of Teagasc’s lowest-paid quartile and 50% of the ‘lower middle’ quartile were women. Meanwhile, 35% and 23% of its ‘upper middle’ and top-pay quartiles were women.

In this way, the 12% gender pay gap average figure was determined between the authority’s 348 female and 625 male employees.

Part time

Meanwhile, Teagasc also reported to have over five times more female permanent part-time staff than it does male. These 106 women had an average pay 15% more than their male colleagues.

Teagasc also reported to have 146 female and 157 male temporary full-time staff in 2022. Taking into account these employees only, the women involved received 3% less pay than their male counterparts.

Teagasc director professor Frank O’Mara. \ Philip Doyle

Welcoming the gender pay gap report, Teagasc director professor Frank O’Mara said: “At Teagasc, we are committed to achieving diversity and inclusion across the organisation.

“We believe in working together to create a world where everyone has equal rights, equal pay for equal work, equal access to education and equal opportunities for success.”

