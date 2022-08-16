A 2017 Doosan DX140 LCR 14t track machine which the vendor won on a Facebook raffle is up for grabs.

Munster Auctions hosts its first general online machinery auction on Thursday 25 of August at 6pm.

With 80 lots up for grabs, the auction will take place on the MartBids platform under the Muster Auctions banner. Viewings for any interested buyers will take place in the afternoon of 23 August and from 10am to 6pm on 24 and 25 August.

A bidding deposit of €300 will be required to bid, and if an item isn’t purchased, the deposit will return to your account in seven days.

Both Ford 5000 and 7000 models will be up for grabs on the evening.

Purchasers are required to pay a 10% deposit immediately after the sale via card payment.

Munster Auctions is being headed up by auctioneer Martin Lonergan.

The firm recently set up a new premises dedicated to the auction and disposal of liquidation stock and machinery beside junction 13 on the M8 in Mitchelstown.

Feature lots include a 2017 Doosan DX140 LCR 14t track machine which the vendor won on a Facebook raffle, a fully rebuilt early model Ford 7000, a Ford 5000, a restored Massey Ferguson 398, a 14ft Ifor Williams cattle trailer, a Takeuchi tb175 7.5t track machine, a tri-axle 25ft Chieftain low loader, a 14t Chieftain dump trailer and a Ford 7840.