Eighty percent of Irish people support wind farms, while opposition to wind energy has fallen to just 5%, according to a new survey.

The survey, which was conducted by Interactions Research for Wind Energy Ireland, found that 58% of respondents would support the development of a wind farm in their local area, with rural communities showing the highest levels of support.

Both of these figures are the highest since the tracking poll began in 2018.

Benefits

Regarding the benefits of wind power, the survey found that 45% of people ranked its number one benefit as producing cheaper electricity, followed by its role in reducing CO2 emissions (22%) and its environmental benefits (18%).

The survey also revealed that 83% of those polled were positive about offshore wind, saying it would help with Ireland's energy security.

However, only 31% of respondents felt that Ireland was doing enough at present to develop its offshore wind capabilities.

Independence

Wind Energy Ireland CEO Noel Cunniffe welcomed the survey results and said that Irish people are becoming increasingly aware of the need for greater energy independence and energy security, and wind energy is critical to achieving this.

The annual survey is used to measure and track perceptions and attitudes around wind energy among Irish adults.

It was conducted with a representative sample of 1,017 Irish adults, as well as a supplementary booster sample of 201 rural dwellers, between 23 November and 8 December 2022.