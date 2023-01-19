William Quinn addressing the large crowd at Quinns of Baltinglass's Sustainable Tillage Conference on Wednesday 18 January in Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

Quinns of Baltinglass has displayed carbon footprint figures comparing Irish-based feed rations and rations which contain imported maize and soya.

One particular ration formulation containing Irish grain and protein was reported to carry a carbon footprint that is 800kg/t lower than that of its equivalent produced with imported maize and soya.

The figures also show that an Irish beef ration carried a carbon footprint 240kg/t lower than the ration which contained imported ingredients.

The carbon footprint is measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e). This gives an indication of the level of greenhouse gas emissions created by the feed’s production.

Valerie Hobson of Quinns of Baltinglass detailed the figures at the Quinns of Baltinglass’s Sustainable Tillage Conference on Wednesday night, 18 January.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, she explained that very soon consumers, supermarkets and other customers will want to know the carbon footprint of the animal feed used to produce the meat they are selling and that it will not be long before we see carbon footprint figures printed on animal feed labels.

She noted that as Quinns has its own feed mill it allows total control over feed rations. Hobson noted that Quinns tries to maximise the use of homegrown grain in its feed and avoids using cheaper byproducts or fillers.

Hobson confirmed that the company manufactures and sells approximately 100,000t of animal feed each year and focuses on purchasing Irish grain and protein. Quinns of Baltinglass purchases approximately 200,000t of Irish grain annually.

Beef ration

Hobson outlined details of both beef rations, which are shown below. The ration containing the Irish grain and protein had a carbon footprint of 281kg of CO2e/t. That’s 240kg/t lower than the ration containing imported maize and soya, which had a carbon footprint of 521kg of CO2e/t.

Native grain-based beef finisher

Barley

Wheat

Oats

Beans

Molasses

Minerals

-Carbon footprint of 281kg of CO2e/t

Maize-based beef finisher

Maize

Barley

Soya hulls

Soya bean meal

Molasses

Minerals

-Carbon footprint of 521kg of CO2e/t

Dairy ration

The nutritionist also outlined the differences in the carbon footprint of dairy rations. A cereal- and bean-based 19% dairy pellet came in at 1,298kg of CO2e/t, while the maize/soya-based 19% dairy pellet had a carbon footprint of 2,098kg of CO2e/t.

Sustainable tillage programme

Backing up its work on carbon footprinting, Quinns of Baltinglass also launched a new Sustainable Tillage Programme at the conference. A new group of six monitor farms will be set up across the company’s catchment area and the learnings from these farms will be shared throughout the year with customers. Farm walks will also be held on these farms.

The programme is part of a wider sustainability plan at the company. William Quinn outlined the five key pillars of this programme as the following:

Technology and the environment.

Commitment to the environment.

Feeding for efficiency.

Sustainable crop solutions.

Sustainable soil.

Speaking at the conference, William Quinn told the audience of tillage farmers that the company is keenly aware that convergence will hit many of the people in the room and that at the same time many of the tools used on farm to control weeds and disease are disappearing. However, he added that new tools are coming on stream.

“The challenge is huge and change is hard,” he said, adding that the new Sustainability Programme and the sustainability team at Quinns will advise farmers on new technologies and sustainable farming practices.