The Department of Agriculture are currently reviewing tenders for soil sampling with a view to opening a second tranche of the popular soil sampling programme.

Approximately 82% of farmers approved for the Pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme in late 2021 have had their lands sampled.

The figures were provided by the Department of Agriculture in response to a query from the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Department states that in total, 15,820 applications were received for the pilot programme, of which 7,879 were approved.

Lands have been sampled on 6,449 farms, with in excess of 75,700 samples taken across these farms.

The Department explained that sampling was suspended earlier this year, due to land becoming unavailable for sampling as a result of the application of organic and chemical nutrients.

It says that sampling re-commenced in mid-August and that farmers approved for the programme that have not already had their lands sampled are being contacted by samplers to arrange a time and date for sampling.

Samples in the pilot programme are taken over a minimum of 4ha of land and maximum of 64ha, with up to 16 samples potentially collected per farm.

New sampling programme

Regarding the possibility of the 2021 scheme being reopened, the Department said: “The Pilot Programme was awarded under a competitive tender process, which will end when all the approved farmers have received their finalised soil sample results.

“There is no provision to allow more farmers to be included under the contract for the Pilot Programme.

“However, tenders for a second round of the Pilot Programme are currently being evaluated.

“In line with the funding announced under Budget 2023, the Department intends opening the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme for a new round of farmer applications in the coming weeks,” the Department stated.

Background

Funding of €10m was provided for the Pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme in Budget 2021, with a further €15m in funding provided in Budget 2022.

The scheme proved hugely popular, with the 15,820 applications received in just a two-week window.