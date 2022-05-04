The number of applications submitted as part of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) was recorded at 83,204. This is in line with recent years’ submission rates with activity ramping up for the final two weeks before the deadline of midnight on 16 May 2022.
The Department of Agriculture BPS unit is holding another six BPS clinics in Kerry, Westmeath, Leitrim, Cavan and Galway.
The Department’s direct payment’s helpdesk will also be operating extended opening hours starting next week with details as follows.
SHARING OPTIONS: