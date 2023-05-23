This Takeuchi TB28 mini digger complete with five buckets which sold for €19,500.

Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly online machinery auction on 20 May resulted in 747 of the 900 lots selling.

Of the total 900 lots, 83% were sold on the day. Interest remained strong with over 980 bidders registered in advance of Saturday’s sale, although back slightly on the numbers witnessed over the previous months.

Some of the auction highlights included; a Takeuchi TB28 mini digger complete with five buckets which sold for €19,500, a 2014 Toyota Hilux Invincible model which sold for €18,000, a 1987 John Deere 3350 4WD tractor in original condition which sold for €17,800, a Belmac grass grazer which sold for €9,400, a 1992 JCB 525-58 Loadall Farm Special which sold at €9,200, a 1985 John Deere 2140 2WD tractor which sold for €7,400, a 14ft Tuffmac tri-axle livestock trailer which sold at €6,500, and a 1995 Redrock 16ft silage trailer which sold at €6,100.

Other highlights included a Minos four-rotor tedder which sold at €4,100 and a Rakeman harrow and APV seeder which sold at €3,100 plus VAT.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item.

The firm’s next monthly online machinery auction in Portlaoise will take place Saturday 24 June.