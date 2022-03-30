The majority of consumers feel the EU should provide more financial support to member states to prevent food shortages, a poll of 1,001 consumers commissioned by the Irish Farmers Journal and carried out by RED C has found.

Some 83% of consumers agree that as a result of the war in Ukraine, the EU should be providing more funding to EU member states, who are under threat from food shortages, to provide alternative food supplies.

This widespread agreement was found to be highest among higher social grades and lowest among the small base of farmers surveyed.

Just 7% of the consumers who took part in the survey believed the EU should not be financially supporting its member states

A total of 10% of people surveyed didn’t know whether the EU should be financially supporting EU member states or not.

Some 12% of consumers in Ulster and Connacht disagreed that the EU should provide such funding. This compared to 6% in Munster, 5% in Dublin and 7% in the rest of Leinster.

Across all age categories, over 80% of consumers agreed that such funding should be provided.

Over 50% willing to pay more for organic

Over 50% of consumers are willing to pay more for organic food, the survey found.

Of this figure, 26% are willing to pay up to 5% extra, 16% said they would be happy to pay 6-10% extra, 6% said they would pay 11-15% extra, while 4% said they would pay 4% extra for organic food.

On the other hand, while fewer say they are not willing to pay more, 18% of respondents said that they don’t buy organic produce in the first place.

Men, the 18 to 34 age group, and those in higher social grades are also more likely to be willing to spend more on organic, according to the findings.

Some 18% of farmers surveyed said they do not buy organic. Of this figure, 24% of farmers over the age of 55 said they do not buy organic, compared to 12% of those aged between 18 and 34.

When it comes to buying Irish, a large proportion of consumers (87%) surveyed claim to still purchase Irish food produce.

The survey questions were asked twice – before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and again last week.

Pre-war, 78% of consumers said they bought the most affordable or low-priced food. Post-war, this number increased to 81%

Before the war began, 89% of consumers said they would buy Irish.

This fell marginally to 87% after the invasion.

There was a slight increase in the number of consumers who now claim to purchase what is affordable to them.

Overall, the amount of people buying Irish according to the survey is down 2% since the invasion and those who are now buying the most affordable/low-priced food is up 4%.

Some 89% of farmers said they buy Irish food

Consumers over the age of 55 claimed to be buying 95% Irish food in February. This fell 4% post-invasion, while 83% of those aged between 35 and 54 claim to buy Irish, a decrease of 5%.

Most cohorts, including farmers, are now more likely to buy affordable food compared to food that’s Irish, healthy, organic or carbon-friendly.

The cohort of consumers who buy food that supports a healthy lifestyle was down by 3%.

Two in three willing to pay more to reflect farm level costs

Almost two-thirds (63%) of those surveyed in March said they would pay more for Irish farm produce given the increased input costs farmers are experiencing.

This figure is slightly up from the 61% who said they would pay extra in February, prior to the war in Ukraine.

In March, 68% of men, up from 63% last month, compared to 58% of women said they would be willing to pay higher prices

In March, of those who said they would pay more for food, the majority (34%) said they would pay up to 5% extra and 20% said they would pay an additional 6% to 10%.

These findings have changed slightly since February, where 31% said they would pay 5% more and 20% between 6% and 10%.

Of the 1,001 adults surveyed, 3% in February and 2.5% in March said they would pay an extra 16% or more for Irish food.

The survey suggests more older people, those over 55 years of age, would pay more for Irish produce (68%) compared to 61% of those 18 to 34 and 60% of those 35 to 54.

Those adults surveyed with no children are also willing to pay more, with 64% saying they would do so, while 60% of people with children said they were willing to pay more.

Consumers in Dublin (64%) and Munster (65%) said they would pay more while a lower amount in the rest of Leinster (60%) and Connacht or Ulster (62%) indicated they would do so.

A lower number of those identifying as a lower social grade also said they wouldn’t be willing to pay farmers more (59%) compared to those identifying as middle class (68%). The survey found that of the low number of farmers surveyed, only 55% said they would pay more for their fellow farmers’ produce.

The CSO revealed this month that prices paid to Irish farmers for their fruit and vegetables did not increase at all in the 12 months to January 2022.

Consumers leave sweets, alcohol and meat on the shelf to save costs

Our March survey found that spending less on treats remains the dominant response by consumers as they attempt to save money amidst higher food prices.

Some 58% said they would buy less confectionery and treats to save money.

Switching to more home-brand products remains the next most likely action, with 50% of consumers suggesting they would put these alternatives into their shopping basket instead.

10% of those surveyed in March and 9% of those in February said they wouldn’t make changes to their grocery shop

Some 44% and 37%, respectively, said they would reduce the number of groceries bought each week or switch to a lower-cost grocery supplier.

In a move which could impact Irish drinks producers, almost two in five (38%) of consumers surveyed say they would leave alcohol on the shelf to cut costs.

A lower amount (22%) said they would spend less on red meat, down from 25% in February.

Cost-cutting habits

Aside from those selecting to reduce their meat purchases, the findings on grocery cost-cutting habits remain largely similar prior to and since the beginning of the war with only slight changes observed.

Consumer confidence highest level in over three years

Consumer confidence among those surveyed is at the highest level seen in over three years.

Following a low-point in October 2020, confidence rebounded in January and June of 2021.

This recovery stalled in October 2021 but has resumed again in 2022.

When asked about how they expect the Irish economy to fare in the next six months, 63% of survey respondents said it would be better or the same, while 43% said it would be better.

Meanwhile, 42% of those surveyed anticipate they will spend more on groceries in the next six months.

In February, the Central Bank of Ireland said that rural households (6.2%) experienced higher increases in the cost of living in December 2021 when compared to the country’s average (5.7%), mainly because of greater energy-related spending.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said that inflationary pressures, mounting since the latter half of 2022 are likely to intensify as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

The institute says economic sanctions imposed on Russia and disruptions to supply are likely to persist and feed into consumer prices. It now anticipates average inflation of 6.7% in 2022 and 5% in 2023.

Survey details

Some 1,001 adults over the age of 18 in the Republic of Ireland took part in the survey. It was carried out by RED C.

This is the second wave of research. The first wave took place from 18 to 24 February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A second wave was commissioned in March to examine changes following the invasion. Fieldwork for this research took place from 18 to 23 March 2022.

Some 51% of those surveyed were women, 49% were men. Regionally, 29% of respondents were from Dublin, 27% from the rest of Leinster, 27% from Munster and 17% in Connacht/Ulster.