The deadline to apply to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme is fast approaching at 23.59pm on Monday 22 May.

The number of applications submitted under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) was recorded at 84,244 applications as of Wednesday morning, 17 May.

The rate at which applications are being submitted has intensified in recent weeks as expected and will continue to do so until the deadline of 23.59pm on Monday 29 May.

The number of Basic Payment Scheme applications submitted in recent years has averaged around 128,000 meaning there are in the region of 44,000 applications to be submitted in the final 13 days.

Monday 29 May is also the deadline for applications for a number of other schemes including the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, the National Reserve and Transfers of Entitlements.

The BISS application encompasses the Areas of Natural Constraint, Eco Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme, Straw Incorporation Measure etc.

SCEP closing date

The closing date for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is approaching fast at 23.59pm on Monday 22 May. The latest update shows 13,800 applications submitted as of Wednesday morning, 17 May. A spike in applications is expected in the coming days as farmers and advisers finalise applications.

Increased supports

The Department of Agriculture is ramping up its support network over the coming weeks. There are four remaining BISS clinics taking place from 11am to 6pm as follows:

Thurs 18 May: Ard Rí House, Hotel, Tuam, Co Galway.

Tues 23 May: Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Wed 24 May: Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Thurs 25 May: Spring Hill Court Hotel, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny.

The Direct Payments Helpdesk, call 057-8674422, will be open for extended hours in the runup to the application deadlines, starting with SCEP next Monday.

Between 9.15am and midnight Monday 22 May (SCEP closing date).

Between 9.15am and 9pm from Tuesday 23 May to Friday 26 May.

Between 9.30am and 5pm on Saturday 27 May and Sunday 28 May.

Between 9.15am and midnight on Monday 29 May.

The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers from now until the BISS closing date of 29 May 2023.