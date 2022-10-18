Gardaí spoke with farm workers on premises located in counties Dublin, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

There were 874 persons arrested during a week-long operation co-ordinated by Europol and European law enforcement authorities seeking to uncover agricultural workplaces in violation of exploitation and labour laws in across the EU.

No arrests were made during this operation in Ireland.

The operation took place between 14 and 21 September, with premises located in counties Dublin, Meath, Cavan and Donegal visited.

Gardaí from the national immigration bureau and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) spoke with over 35 staff on agricultural premises in these counties, accompanied by the Garda human trafficking unit.