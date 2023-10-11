Funding of €8m was announced in Budget 2024 for the tillage sector.

Around €1.5m of this funding will be used for maintenance payments for farmers who were in the Tillage Incentive Scheme in 2023. This maintenance payment is expected to be €200/ha in 2024.

What the remaining €6.5m of the fund will be used for has yet to be decided upon.

Funding for the sector is €2m lower in Budget 2024 compared to the €10m announced for the sector in Budget 2023.

The funding announced in Tuesday’s budget is separate to the €7.1m in exceptional aid announced last week for the sector. This scheme will pay farmers just over €11/ac, up to a maximum of 100ha, from January.