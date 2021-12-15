Minister Charlie McConalogue says the Straw Incorporation Measure is a popular scheme which he knows will continue to be a success.

Payments totalling almost €8m commenced under the 2021 Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) on Wednesday, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Approximately 1,800 tillage farmers will receive the payments over the coming days.

Minister McConalogue said: “Farmers who committed to chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops (wheat, oats, barley and rye) will receive €250/ha, with oilseeds being paid at €150/ha.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.”

Popular scheme

Minister McConalogue said the SIM has proven itself to be a really popular scheme that offers crucial income supports to farmers while also being a positive environmental action.

He said SIM is a new measure introduced in 2021 to support tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed crops on their farms.

“This measure is an important support to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector.”

“[It] will sequester carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Next year

Minister McConalogue said he has secured additional funding for the SIM again in 2022 and proposes that the scheme is included in the next Climate Action Plan (CAP).

He said he knows SIM “will continue to be a success”.