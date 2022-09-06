Carbery Urban Boss sold for €9,100 to Brailes Livestock in the UK.

Keith and Caroline Vickery of the Carbery Angus herd in Rosscarbery, Co Cork, held their first online Rebelettes sale recently.

All 2021-born females, along with two spring 2022-born weanling heifers from the herd, were up for sale and they were sold through a timed auction in conjunction with Cork Marts, Skibbereen.

Carbery U Kiirsten sired by Friarstown Ideal Pete sold for €6,200.

Top price of €9,100 went to Carbery Urban Boss by Rawburn Boss Hogg, one of the two in-calf heifers in the sale. She was purchased by Brailes Livestock in the UK.

Carbery Unita sired by HF Rebel sold for €5,500.

Next highest was Carbery U Kiirsten by Friarstown Ideal Pete. This stylish yearling heifer soared to €6,200 early on in the sale and was bought at that price by Cullenagh Farm Angus.

Chris Whooley, who is establishing a new herd near Bantry, bought the next three highest-priced heifers, all sired by HF Rebel. First was Carbery Ultracool who reached €5,600 followed by Carbery Unita at €5,500 and Carbery Ursula at €3,650.

Whooley also bought two more lots, bringing his total purchases to five heifers.

John Smith, Castlemartyr, was the purchaser of Carbery Ursula at €3,000, another daughter of HF Rebel.

Carbery Ultra Cool sired by HF Rebel sold for €5,600.

Trading hands at €2,950 was Carbery U Heather, also by HF Rebel.

She was purchased by Gigginstown Angus Mullingar. The sale averaged €3,553/head.