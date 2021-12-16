Clonagh Moonlinght Dora ET, which sold for the top sale price of €9,200. \ Show Business

The Clonagh and Jennalyn herds again hosted a special festive female timed auction sale in December.

While initially the sale was just to be females, a number of bull and frozen embryo lots were later added.

This meant a total of 36 lots were up for offer, with Simmental, Limousin and Angus entries.

All live lots were photographed and videoed in advance of the sale, but bidders were also welcomed on farm to view the stock in advance of the sale.

Strong demand throughout resulted in prices reaching a top of €9,200.

Leading the way

Leading the way was Clonagh Moonlight Dora ET. This 12-month-old heifer is a full sister to the current all-breed record-priced animal in Ireland Clonagh Lucky Explorer, which sold for €52,000 in 2020.

Sired by Manor Park Hansome, she is out of twice overall Simmental of the year Clonagh Dora the Explorer.

Also in the top prices was her full sister Clonagh Moonstar Dora ET, which hit the market at €7,400. Matching the price tag was her 7/8ths sister Clonagh Miss Trixie Kitten.

Securing the second-top price of €7,800 was Clonagh Nelly Miss Joan. This 10-month-old heifer is sired by the herd’s former stock bull Kilbride Farm Dragoon.

Next best of the Simmental heifers was the eight-month-old Clonagh Nikki Eyes, which sold for €5,400. This heifer is a daughter of former Simmental miss world Clonagh Darling Eyes.

Clonagh Rebecca, which sold for €5,400. \ Show Business

The six Limousin heifers on offer saw prices sell up to €5,400 for Clonagh Rebecca. This October 2020-born heifer is a daughter of Tomschoice Lexicon.

Next best for the breed was €3,700 for Clonagh Saoirse, a daughter of Mas Du Clo.

The smallest section of females on offer was the Angus breed, which topped €5,800.

Clonagh Tiddles Frances, which sold for €5,800. \ Show Business

This was paid for the powerful Clonagh Tiddles Frances, an October 2020-born daughter of Dovea AI bull Keirsbeath Karma. Clonagh Thumbelina, a December 2020-born heifer by the same sire, then sold for €3,600.

Overall, 28 heifers were offered for sale, with 93% finding new homes to an average price of €4,500, with an average age of 11 months.

Male trade

Four males were offered for sale and these all came from the Simmental breed.

Clonagh Million Dollar, which sold for the top male price of €7,600. \ Show Business

Topping these was a call of €7,600 for Clonagh Million Dollar ET. This December 2020-born Manor Park Hansome son is out of Corbally Vintage Katie.

Top of the embryo lots was a call of €1,150 for an embryo out of Clonagh Truly Scrumptious by former herd sire Banwy T-Rex.

Ran through Marteye and Mid-Tipp Mart Thurles, the sale attracted viewers from 15 countries and had a total of 99 individual bidders.

This means that heifers and bulls sold from the sale are heading to 10 different counties in Ireland, along with some to Northern Ireland and Scotland.