Raceview Nicole JD Kim 962, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Dermotstown Delboy Et sold for €5,000. She is pictured with Isabelle Lehane from Dunmanway, Co Cork, Peter and Marion O’Connell’s granddaughter.

Kanturk Mart was packed to the rafters last Saturday for the Raceview Simmentals reduction sale. Buyers came from near and far to pick up genetics from the well-renowned Raceview Herd.

Sale-topper on the day was Raceview Naomi Joy C Matil with auctioneer George Candler bringing the gavel down at €9,300 for the January 2021-born heifer.

Raceview Nyree JB Matilda, a December 2021-born heifer out of Sacombe Kestrel 19, sold for €6,000.

She was one of six animals that sold for over €6,000. Others to hit this figure included a September 2021-born heifer sired by Coose Jericho P, Raceview Nicolette who made €6,000 and her dam, a 2019-born cow Raceview Lively HW Nicolet. The in-calf cow made €6,200.

Sale topper, Raceview Naomi Joy C Matil, a January 2021-born heifer sired by Coose Jericho P sold for €9,300.

A second late 2021-born heifer also made €6,000. Raceview Nyree JB Matilda, who turns a year in early December, was sired by Sacombe Kestrel 19.

Two in-calf heifers, Raceview Merle Freda ET sired by Dermotstown Delby ET and Raceview Najestic Freida ET from Kilbride Farm Delboy 12, both made €6,100.

Raceview NKW Matilda 940, a February 2021-born heifer sired by Raceview Lorenzo A Kim Et sold for €4,800.

There was a good share of cattle not far behind these prices, with another 10 selling for between €4,000 and €5,000 resulting in an overall sale average of €4,132.

Raceview Nicolette Lively, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Coose Jericho P sold for €6,000.

Established in 1988 by Cork-based Peter and Marion O’Connell, the Raceview Simmentals bloodlines can be found in many of the top herds, both in the UK and Ireland. Indeed, there was a strong northern presence on the day with many breeders travelling to Kanturk to view the stock in person. Along with online bidders, they ensured an active auction occurred.

Raceview Majestic Freda ET, a September 2020-born heifer sired by Kilbride Farm Delboy 12 sold for €6,100.

There is no doubting the influence Raceview genetics have had on the Simmental breed.

The Raceview prefix can be found in the background of a good share of Simmental cattle at shows and sales throughout the country and futher afield.

The herd’s major breakthrough came with Raceview King, born in 1999. He has proven to be one of the most influential sires of Simmental cattle in this part of the world.

Raceview Simmentals reduction sale saw an average sale price of €4,132.

At the February 2022 Stirling bull sales, 17 bulls from 12 classes that won rosettes (first, second, third or fourth) had Raceview genetics in their breeding.

The success of the sale eased the necessity to downsize somewhat. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, after the sale, Peter said: “In general, we were quite happy. We’ve to give a great thanks to all who helped us. Everything we requested from the mart they provided. We’re very happy to see that a lot of the clientele who bought today are previous buyers and that tells us they have been happy with their purchases in the past.

“We’ve broken new ground across the water with a couple of buyers who hadn’t bought from us before. There’s one going to Wales and another to England.”

The sale was necessitated as the family are losing one of the farms they have been renting. As a result, they offered all their young stock and six of their youngest cows with all of Raceview’s prominent bloodlines for sale.

Scale back

“I’m very disappointed to have to sell them as we have to scale back. We’re going home with one or two animals. One of them, we think, is the best animal we ever bred and we may be proven wrong but we’re happy to think that at the moment. She won’t insult me going home eating my grass anyway.”

The heifer in question, Raceview Posh Kylie Freida, picked up a number of interbreed calf championships over the summer and is held in high regard by Peter and Marion.

The March 2022-born heifer is a granddaughter of two-time Tullamore Show national champion, Raceview Royal Beauty, and there’s a possibility she’ll be representing Raceview in the not-so-distant future.