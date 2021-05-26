Hennessy Auctioneers held its online May auction last Saturday. A strong trade was observed, with a clearance rate of 90% achieved from the 430 lots booked.
The sale attracted a high number of bidders registered on the LSL app.
A total of 557 bidders were registered for the auction, having paid the €250 refundable deposit.
John Hennessy said: “Saturday’s auction saw a more noticeable demand among farmers looking for clean, well-minded equipment.”
Some of the standout lots included a 1995 John Deere 6200 complete with front loader, which sold for €14,000, an NC 18ft silage trailer, which sold for for €9,850 and an 18ft Dooley silage trailer, which made €7,850.
All prices had no VAT unless otherwise stated. Commission was charged at a rate of 5% plus VAT (23%) on commission only, with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.
Hennessy’s next auction is organised to take place Saturday 19 June, which will be held fully online once again.
