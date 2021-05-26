This 1995 John Deere 6200 and front loader sold for €14,000.

Hennessy Auctioneers held its online May auction last Saturday. A strong trade was observed, with a clearance rate of 90% achieved from the 430 lots booked.

The sale attracted a high number of bidders registered on the LSL app.

A total of 557 bidders were registered for the auction, having paid the €250 refundable deposit.

John Hennessy said: “Saturday’s auction saw a more noticeable demand among farmers looking for clean, well-minded equipment.”

Some of the standout lots included a 1995 John Deere 6200 complete with front loader, which sold for €14,000, an NC 18ft silage trailer, which sold for for €9,850 and an 18ft Dooley silage trailer, which made €7,850.

All prices had no VAT unless otherwise stated. Commission was charged at a rate of 5% plus VAT (23%) on commission only, with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Hennessy’s next auction is organised to take place Saturday 19 June, which will be held fully online once again.

This Lely Spendimo 280 conditioner mower made €3,900.

This 32ft tandem axle bale trailer sold at €6,500.

This 18ft NC silage trailer sold for €9,850.

This McHale 991 wrapper sold for €5,550.

This 18ft Dooley trailer sold for €7,850.

This Major 10ft mulcher sold for €3,700.