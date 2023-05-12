A new survey has revealed that 90% of consumers choose to buy locally produced food, with more than 68% buying local produce at least weekly.

The main driver for purchasing locally produced food is a desire to support the local economy and jobs, the survey, which was carried out by Bord Bia and Behaviours and Attitudes, of over 1,000 individuals found.

“Secondary drivers are that locally produced food is fresher, better quality and good for the environment.

“Consumers are seeking out locally produced products, with more than half of consumers expecting to buy locally produced products in the next six months,” it found.

Food Academy

The results of the survey come as SuperValu celebrates the 10-year milestone of its Food Academy.

The Food Academy programme is a tailored business development programme for early- to mid-stage producers, supported by SuperValu, Bord Bia and the local enterprise office.

More than 1,000 local food producers have completed the Food Academy programme since its inception, with over 300 producers regularly stocked in SuperValu stores across the country, 52 weeks of the year.

The initiative provides training in food safety, market research, branding, marketing, finance, sustainability and business development through a range of dedicated workshops.

Food Academy producers also have the opportunity to feature their products on SuperValu shelves nationwide, giving them real, tangible opportunities for growth in the market.

New entrants

This year, 23 new Food Academy entrants are launching a wide variety of products, including naturally leavened sourdough bread, low-sugar fruit jam, organic microgreens and eggs, as well as products utilising spent grain to make protein snacks and used coffee grinds to create a tan-removing soap.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of Food Academy, SuperValu managing director Ian Allen said the programme has gone from strength to strength over the last 10 years.

“The Food Academy programme is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to gain direct access to leading expertise to help them on every step of their journey - from start-up producer to securing their products on supermarket shelves,” he said.

Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole said that the Food Academy plays an important role in serving the needs of Irish consumers, with recent Bord Bia research proving the importance to consumers of being able to choose locally produced food, drink and horticulture.