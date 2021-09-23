The 90ac is in one block. Part of the farm has been in tillage and the remainder is in grass.

A fine 90ac farm with old house and farmyard is for sale outside Ovens, Co Cork.

The farm is at Ballygroman Lower and is being sold by Coholan Downing.

It’s for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €15,000/ac. This is an executors sale.

The farm is located off the Killumney to Crossbarry local road and is adjacent to Killumney village.

It is 4km from Ovens, 6km from Ballincollig and Cork city is 20 minutes’ drive away via the N22 and N40.

The farmhouse and farmyard are centrally situated on the farm and are approached by a long driveway.

The two-storey farmhouse is traditional style. It is now in need of substantial refurbishment, but is in solid condition.

There is a large open yard area to the front of the house and a garden area to the rear. There are mature trees around the house.

The land is elevated and free-draining. There is good land in this area, mostly in grass, but with some in tillage.

Part of the farm for sale has been in tillage, with the remainder in grass. The farm is divided into 10 main fields.

The farmyard has a range of sheds of different age, but all are in working condition. These include round roofed haysheds, slatted units and machinery stores.